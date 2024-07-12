Former Badgers guard Brad Davison inks new deal with team in Spain
Former Wisconsin guard Brad Davison has signed a new deal with Spanish club Obradoiro CAB. They are based in Santiago de Compostela, Spain and compete in the LEB Gold league.
"New Challenge!! We are heading back to Spain for Year 3!! Thank you for the Opportunity [Obradoiro CAB]," Davison wrote on X. "Tyra and I can’t wait to continue our journey & Grow our Family in Santiago de Compostella this upcoming season!"
The Maple Grove, Minnesota native is now 25 years old and this will be his third season playing professional basketball overseas. He began his career in Lithuania and he spent last season with HLA Alicante in Spain, where he averaged a career-best 18.5 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game on 41.3/41.8/87.0 shooting splits.
"Brad Davison had a very good season last year in Alicante, which was his first year in Spain. Regarding his qualities, he has a great scoring ability, outside threat, and the capability to create his own shots and also for teammates," GM Héctor Galán said in a press release.
Davison played five seasons for the Badgers and was named to the All-Big Ten Second Team in 2022.