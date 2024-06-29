Former Badgers Micah Potter and Nigel Hayes named to USA Select Team
Former Wisconsin men's basketball stars Micah Potter and Nigel Hayes have been named to the 2024 USA Men's Select Team. They will practice against the Olympic team, preparing them for their trip to the 2024 Paris games.
They join notable players like Cooper Flagg, Brandon Miller and Jalen Suggs on the roster. They will be led by Orlando Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley in Las Vegas as USA Basketball prepares for the Olympics. This team will not make the trip to Paris, but act as a practice squad for the Olympic team.
Now 26 years old, Potter went undrafted in 2021. After playing one season in the G-League with the Sioux Falls Sky Force, he jumped around to the Detroit Pistons and now Utah Jazz, where he is coming off his most productive professional season, appearing in 16 NBA games, averaging 3.3 points and 2.7 rebounds per contest.
Hayes, who is now 29 years old, has put together a very productive Euro League career. In his second season with Fenerbahçe in Turkey, he averaged 13.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 31.5 minutes per game. His team won the Turkish Super League championship, and he won the league's finals MVP.