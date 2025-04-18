Former conference player of the year, Destiny Howell, commits to Wisconsin
The Wisconsin women’s basketball team has a new backcourt, as Destiny Howell committed to the school recently. Howell, a former MEAC Player of the Year at Howard, joins former NC State standout Laci Steele for new head coach Robin Pingeton.
Along with Howell and Steele, the Badgers also acquired the services of double-double machine Gift Uchenna from Southern Illinois. Uchenna ranked second in the nation in rebounds per game last year, recording 21 double-doubles.
Howell missed the 2023-24 season after tearing her ACL, a season removed from earning player of the year honors in the MEAC after averaging 16.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, two assists and a steal per game.
She led the MEAC in points per game, shooting percentage from the field and knocked down 36 percent of her 3-point attempts that year. As a sophomore, Howell posted 12.5 points with three rebounds a game.
Howell should slide in as a replacement for Ronnie Porter, who was the starting point guard and entered the transfer portal. Steele will join her in the backcourt with Uchenna stepping into the frontcourt to help replace the production of Serah Williams, who also entered her name into the transfer portal.