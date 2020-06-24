AllBadgers
Frank Kaminsky Named a BTN First-Team All-Decade Selection

Jake Kocorowski

The Big Ten Network continued its all-decade team announcements on Wednesday, and of course, they did not forget former Wisconsin great Frank Kaminsky.

Kaminsky was named as a BTN first-team all-decade selection, joining Michigan's Trey Burke, Michigan State's Draymond Green and Denzel Valentine, and Ohio State's Evan Turner.

Take a look at Kaminsky's profile on UWBadgers.com, and you can see why he was voted among the best players from the past decade in the conference. He became Wisconsin's first National Player of the Year for the men's basketball program in a 2014-15 season where he claimed the Wooden Award and Naismith and Oscar Robertson trophies. 

During that senior year, Kaminsky led the team in eight different categories on way to first-team all-conference and Big Ten player of the year honors  Among those statistics included scoring (18.8 points per game), rebounding (8.2 per game), assists (2.6 per game), and both field-goal percentage and three-point field goal percentage (.547 and .416, respectively).

Kaminsky exploded during a junior season where he set the school's single-game scoring record (43 points). He averaged 13.9 points and 6.3 boards per contest and finished with consensus first-team All-Big Ten accolades. 

For his four-year career that spanned 144 games (79 starts), Kaminsky contributed 10.1 points and 4.6 rebounds per outing.

The network released its second-team honorees on Tuesday. Wisconsin forward Ethan Happ was listed alongside Michigan State's Cassius Winston, Purdue's Carsen Edwards, Indiana's Victor Oladipo and Ohio State's Jared Sullinger.

On Monday, the Big Ten Network released its third-team all-decade selections. Buckeyes Aaron Craft and D'Angelo Russell, Boilermakers Caleb Swanigan and Jajuan Johnson, along with Gophers forward Jordan Murphy and Hoosiers guard Yogi Ferrell were honored with those distinctions.

