Frank Kaminsky Named BTN Big Ten All-Decade Player of the 2010s

Jake Kocorowski

Frank Kaminsky certainly left an impression during his time at Wisconsin, and even after he left Madison, he adds another fun accolade to his resume.

On Friday, the Big Ten Network announced that Kaminsky was its All-Decade player of the 2010s. 

Take a look at Kaminsky's profile on UWBadgers.com, and you can see why he was voted as the best player from the past decade in the conference. He became Wisconsin's first National Player of the Year for the men's basketball program in a 2014-15 season where he claimed the Wooden Award and the Naismith and Oscar Robertson trophies.

During that senior year, Kaminsky also led the team in eight different categories on way to first-team all-conference and Big Ten player of the year honors. Among those statistics included scoring (18.8 points per game), rebounding (8.2 per game), assists (2.6 per game), and both field-goal percentage and three-point field goal percentage (.547 and .416, respectively).

Kaminsky exploded during a junior season where he set the school's single-game scoring record (43 points). He averaged 13.9 points and 6.3 boards per contest and finished with consensus first-team All-Big Ten accolades.

For his four-year career that spanned 144 games (79 starts), Kaminsky contributed 10.1 points and 4.6 rebounds per outing.

Earlier this week, Kaminsky was also named as a BTN first-team all-decade selection, joining Michigan's Trey Burke, Michigan State's Draymond Green and Denzel Valentine, and Ohio State's Evan Turner.

Check out the nine-plus minute conversation between Kaminsky and BTN's Mike Hall.

What's your favorite Frank Kaminsky memory? Let us know in the comments section below.

