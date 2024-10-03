Greg Gard identifies four players that could start at point guard for Wisconsin
One of Wisconsin's biggest tasks this season will be replacing longtime starting point guard Chucky Hepburn, who transferred to Louisville in the offseason. Central Arkansas transfer Camren Hunter seems like the most logical choice, but head coach Greg Gard doesn't care "whether you're a one or a two."
"From a point guard position, it could be Daniel Freitag, Camren Hunter, Kamari McGee has played well, and I’ve used even John Blackwell at times at the point… I like size, depth and skill in our group,” Garden told reporters at Big Ten Media Days on Thursday.
Freitag, a true freshman from the Twin Cities, has impressed in the offseason. 247Sports slotted him as a four-star recruit and the No. 117 player in the country. Listed at 6-foot-2 with explosive athleticism, he is everything you would want from a dynamic point guard. He averaged 26 points, 7 rebounds, 7 assists and 2.5 steals per game in his final season of high school.
Hunter is the most experienced point guard on the roster, but he sat out all of last season due to injury. In his last healthy season in 2022-23 at Central Arkansas, he averaged 16.9 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game in 2022-23 on 42.3/31.1/78.6 shooting splits.
McGee, a junior, is the team's best returning option, but he played only 8.4 minutes per game last season in a reserve role. After averaging 2.1 points per game, he could see an uptick in usage.
Lastly, Blackwell might be the team's preferred option as a shooting guard. Listed at 6-foot-4, he averaged 8 points per game last season as a true freshman. Most of his work comes as a scorer and less of a facilitator as he had only 21 assists all of last season.
Wisconsin has intriguing depth in the frontcourt, but figuring out their preferred rotation in the backcourt could be what determines their ceiling this season.