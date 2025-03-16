How to watch, stream Big Ten Tournament: Wisconsin vs. Michigan TV channel, prediction
The Wisconsin men are back in the Big Ten Tournament championship game following a thrilling win over top-seed Michigan State on Saturday.
The Badgers will square off with Michigan at 2:30 p.m. CT live on CBS just prior to the start of the NCAA Tournament selection show.
All-American candidate John Tonje went for a single-game tournament-record 32 points in the win over the Spartans, who claimed the regular season Big Ten title and earned a win over Wisconsin in the process.
But it was the Badger defense that stepped up late, blocking a potential game-tying 3-pointer in the final seconds.
Now, Wisconsin gets to face off against the Wolverines, who stunned Maryland at the buzzer. During the regular season, the Badgers did not square off with Michigan due to the expanded Big Ten.
Here are details on how to watch Wisconsin’s contest vs. Michigan on Sunday, March 16:
Wisconsin vs. Michigan TV Channel, Live Stream
Who: Wisconsin vs. Michigan in men’s Big Ten Tournament basketball action
When: 2:30 p.m. CT | Sunday, March 16
Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse | Indianapolis, Indiana
Live Stream: Stream Wisconsin vs. Michigan live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)
TV Channel: CBS
Our Prediction: Wisconsin 77, Michigan 73
Live Updates, Highlights: Follow the game on Wisconsin on SI for live updates, in-game analysis and big-play highlights.