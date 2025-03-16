All Badgers

How to watch, stream Big Ten Tournament: Wisconsin vs. Michigan TV channel, prediction

Wisconsin faces Michigan with Big Ten Tournament title on the line Sunday

Dana Becker

John Blackwell celebrates a win for Wisconsin over Michigan State at the Big Ten Conference Tournament.
John Blackwell celebrates a win for Wisconsin over Michigan State at the Big Ten Conference Tournament. / Robert Goddin-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Wisconsin men are back in the Big Ten Tournament championship game following a thrilling win over top-seed Michigan State on Saturday.

The Badgers will square off with Michigan at 2:30 p.m. CT live on CBS just prior to the start of the NCAA Tournament selection show. 

All-American candidate John Tonje went for a single-game tournament-record 32 points in the win over the Spartans, who claimed the regular season Big Ten title and earned a win over Wisconsin in the process. 

But it was the Badger defense that stepped up late, blocking a potential game-tying 3-pointer in the final seconds.

Now, Wisconsin gets to face off against the Wolverines, who stunned Maryland at the buzzer. During the regular season, the Badgers did not square off with Michigan due to the expanded Big Ten. 

Here are details on how to watch Wisconsin’s contest vs. Michigan on Sunday, March 16:

Wisconsin vs. Michigan TV Channel, Live Stream

Who: Wisconsin vs. Michigan in men’s Big Ten Tournament basketball action

When: 2:30 p.m. CT | Sunday, March 16

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse | Indianapolis, Indiana

Live Stream: Stream Wisconsin vs. Michigan live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)

TV Channel: CBS

Our Prediction: Wisconsin 77, Michigan 73

Live Updates, Highlights: Follow the game on Wisconsin on SI for live updates, in-game analysis and big-play highlights.

Published
Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in north-central Iowa.

Home/Basketball