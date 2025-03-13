How to watch, stream Big Ten Tournament: Wisconsin vs. Northwestern TV channel, prediction
The Wisconsin men had a blunder in the regular season finale this past weekend.
But the Badgers can correct all that with a strong stretch of basketball in Indianapolis.
Wisconsin opens up play in the Big Ten Tournament on Thursday against Northwestern. The game will tip 25 minutes after the conclusion of the contest before and air live on BTN.
Playing at home for the final time, the Badgers were stunned by Penn State, a loss that knocked them out of the No. 4 seed, handing the last double-bye to UCLA.
John Tonje ended the regular season averaging just under 19 points with five rebounds per game. John Blackwell is second on the team at 15.6 points with Steven Crowl, Max Klesmit and Nolan Winter all adding nearly 10 each. Klesmit missed the last stretch of games with an injury.
The Wildcats posted a win over Minnesota to advance as Nick Martinelli scored 28 points with seven rebounds. Three others scored in double figures.
Here are details on how to watch Wisconsin’s contest vs. Northwestern on Thursday, March 13:
Wisconsin vs. Northwestern TV Channel, Live Stream
Who: Wisconsin vs. Northwestern in men’s Big Ten Tournament basketball action
When: 25 minutes after conclusion of game before | Thursday, March 13
Where: Gainbridge FIeldhouse | Indianapolis, Indiana
Live Stream: Stream Wisconsin vs. Northwester live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)
TV Channel: BTN
Our Prediction: Wisconsin 77, Northwestern 66
Live Updates, Highlights: Follow the game on Wisconsin on SI for live updates, in-game analysis and big-play highlights.