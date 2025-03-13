How to watch, stream Big Ten Tournament: Wisconsin vs. UCLA TV channel, prediction
The Wisconsin men took care of business on Thursday at the Big Ten Conference Tournament. Now, they get a shot at redemption.
Following a seven-point win over Northwestern, the Badgers will now match up with UCLA, who scored a slim victory during the regular season in California. Tip is set for approximately 1:30 p.m. CT with the game airing live on BTN.
John Tonje and Nolan Winter both scored 18 to lift Wisconsin past Northwestern, as Tonje also had seven rebounds. Max Klesmit made his return to the lineup.
UCLA received a double-bye to the semifinals and has not played since besting rival USC on March 8, 90-63. They have won two straight and three of four overall.
Here are details on how to watch Wisconsin’s contest vs. UCLA on Friday, March 14:
Wisconsin vs. UCLA TV Channel, Live Stream
Who: Wisconsin vs. UCLA in men’s Big Ten Tournament basketball action
When: 1:30 p.m. CT | Friday, March 14
Where: Gainbridge FIeldhouse | Indianapolis, Indiana
Live Stream: Stream Wisconsin vs. UCLA live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)
TV Channel: BTN
Our Prediction: Wisconsin 79, UCLA 74
Live Updates, Highlights: Follow the game on Wisconsin on SI for live updates, in-game analysis and big-play highlights.