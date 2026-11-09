How to watch, stream & listen to Wisconsin Badgers basketball vs. Fairfield Stags

MADISON, Wis. - The University of Wisconsin would ideally like to have its offense and defense operating at an equally high level. But if the Badgers had to settle for one unit being slightly ahead, they have to be glad with how things have shaken out.



Wisconsin's offense hasn't come close to where it left out last season, averaging 83.0 points per game, but the Badgers enter Tuesday's game against Fairfield with two wins that have come by leaning on their defense.



Holding its first two opponents to 66.0 points, Wisconsin kept its first two opponents to less than 40 percent from the field (39.6) and three-point range (36.4). The Badgers are also forcing 12.5 turnovers per game and averaging 4.0 blocks per game.

From last night, Wisconsin used solid team defense to spark its offense in last night's 73-64 victory over Delaware.

How it happened: https://t.co/HswINZD0Xc#Badgers Takeaways: https://t.co/c3yqBbW13w — Benjamin Worgull (@TheBadgerNation) November 7, 2026

"They have listened and embraced how much better we have to be defensively," Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard said. "This team is different. This team is built different. There are different people on the roster and in different roles.



"Last year's team could really score. This year's team will score. I think we'll be better offensively."



Fairfield (1-1) can relate to a swarming defense. The Stags forced 20 turnovers in a 68-59 road win at Bryant on Sunday. The Stags created 17 steals, the most by the program since 2012.

"We set a tone with our defense, and I thought we really grabbed the momentum when we started converting those live ball turnovers into points," Fairfield head coach Chris Casey said. "We still have plenty to work on, which true for any team in this early part of the season, but we took a big step forward ... We just need to continue to do that every day as we go through the non-conference part of our season."

How can I watch the Badgers vs. the Stags?

Date: Tuesday, Nov.10

Start time: 7:30 p.m. central

TV channel: Big Ten Network



You can stream the Big Ten Network through a live TV streaming service like Hulu + Live TV, Fubo, or YouTube TV, or by using the FOX Sports app with your cable or satellite TV credentials.

How can I listen to Badgers vs. the Stags?

The Badger Radio Network includes numerous stations across Wisconsin, with key stations being 1310 WIBA-AM, FOX Sports 1070, and 101.5 WIBA-FM in the Madison area and 620 WTMJ-AM and 94.5 ESPN in Milwaukee. The game can also be heard on Sirius XM Channel 262 or online on The Varsity Network.



Hall-of-Fame broadcaster Matt Lepay (play-by-play) and former Wisconsin All-American Brian Butch (analyst) will call the game.

The info on this week's opponent

Badgers vs Stags



All-time, regular season: Wisconsin leads 1-0

All-time, postseason: 0-0

All-time, regular season in Madison: Wisconsin leads 1-0

All-time vs. MAAC: Wisconsin leads 8-1

Streaks: Wisconsin has won 1

Last meeting, regular season: Dec. 31, 1992, Madison, Wis., Badgers won, 76-55



Wisconsin's 2026 nonconference schedule

All times Central



Nov.2: Denver, W 75-68

Nov.6: Delaware, W 73-64



Nov.10: Fairfield, 7:30 p.m.

Nov.15: Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m.

Nov.19: vs. Seton Hall (Baha Mar Championship, Bahamas), 7:30 p.m.

Nov.20: vs. N.C. State/Murray State (Baha Mar Championship, Bahamas), TBD

Nov.25: Northeastern, 6:30 p.m.

Dec.5: at Marquette, 1 p.m.

Dec.12: vs. Villanova (in Philadelphia), 11 a.m.

Dec.19: vs. Auburn (in Nashville), 3 p.m.

Dec.22: Purdue Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Dec.30: Colorado State, 7 p.m.