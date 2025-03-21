How to watch, stream NCAA Tournament: Wisconsin vs. BYU TV channel, prediction

All Badgers

Big 12’s BYU up next for Wisconsin in second round of NCAA Tournament

Wisconsin returns to the court on Saturday when they take on BYU in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
The Wisconsin men handled business in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday.

Now, the Badgers get to play again, taking on BYU Saturday in the second round from Denver. Tip is set for 6:45 p.m. CST  with the game airing live on CBS.

It was a balanced attack that got the job done vs. Montana, as five players reached double figures led by 19 from John Blackwell. Steven Crowl had 18, John Tonje 15, Xavier Amos 11 off the bench and Nolan Winter 10 as Wisconsin shot 55 percent from the field.

The Cougars, who many viewed as a potential upset victim in the opening round, got by VCU, 80-71. Richie Saunders scored 16 with four rebounds and two steals while Egor Demin added 15. Fousseyni Traore scored 13 off the bench with nine rebounds. 

Wisconsin is favored by 1.5 points over BYU, according to ESPN Bet.

Here are details on how to watch Wisconsin’s contest vs.BYU on Saturday, March 22:

Wisconsin vs. BYU TV Channel, Live Stream

Who: Wisconsin vs. BYU in men’s NCAA Tournament basketball action

When: 6:45 p.m. CST | Saturday, March 21

Where: Ball Arena | Denver, Colorado

Live Stream: Stream Wisconsin vs. BYU live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)

TV Channel: CBS

Our Prediction: Wisconsin 84, BYU 82

Live Updates, Highlights: Follow the game on Wisconsin on SI for live updates, in-game analysis and big-play highlights.

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in north-central Iowa.

