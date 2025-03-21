How to watch, stream NCAA Tournament: Wisconsin vs. BYU TV channel, prediction
The Wisconsin men handled business in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday.
Now, the Badgers get to play again, taking on BYU Saturday in the second round from Denver. Tip is set for 6:45 p.m. CST with the game airing live on CBS.
It was a balanced attack that got the job done vs. Montana, as five players reached double figures led by 19 from John Blackwell. Steven Crowl had 18, John Tonje 15, Xavier Amos 11 off the bench and Nolan Winter 10 as Wisconsin shot 55 percent from the field.
The Cougars, who many viewed as a potential upset victim in the opening round, got by VCU, 80-71. Richie Saunders scored 16 with four rebounds and two steals while Egor Demin added 15. Fousseyni Traore scored 13 off the bench with nine rebounds.
Wisconsin is favored by 1.5 points over BYU, according to ESPN Bet.
Here are details on how to watch Wisconsin’s contest vs.BYU on Saturday, March 22:
Wisconsin vs. BYU TV Channel, Live Stream
Who: Wisconsin vs. BYU in men’s NCAA Tournament basketball action
When: 6:45 p.m. CST | Saturday, March 21
Where: Ball Arena | Denver, Colorado
Live Stream: Stream Wisconsin vs. BYU live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)
TV Channel: CBS
Our Prediction: Wisconsin 84, BYU 82
Live Updates, Highlights: Follow the game on Wisconsin on SI for live updates, in-game analysis and big-play highlights.