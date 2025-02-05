How to watch, stream Wisconsin basketball at Iowa: TV channel, prediction
The Wisconsin men are in a prime position to generate momentum once again when they hit the court on Saturday.
Coming off back-to-back victories over Northwestern and Indiana, the Badgers (18-5, 8-4) take on Iowa this Saturday in Iowa City. Tip is set for noon with the game airing live on NBC.
John Tonje led a balanced attack in the home win over Indiana, scoring 15 points. He has been the leading scorer in five straight games now, with Wisconsin going 3-2 during that span.
Iowa (13-9, 4-7) has dropped two straight and five of is overall around a one-point victory over Penn State. The Hawkeyes lost Owen Freeman for the season due to an injury this past week.
The ESPN BPI gives Wisconsin an 61 percent chance to win.
Here are details on how to watch Wisconsin’s contest at Iowa on Saturday, Feb. 8:
Wisconsin at Iowa TV Channel, Live Stream
Who: Wisconsin at Iowa in men’s Big Ten Conference basketball action
When: noon CT | Saturday, February 8
Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena | Iowa City, Iowa
Live Stream: Stream Wisconsin at Iowa live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)
TV Channel: NBC
Our Prediction: Wisconsin 84, Iowa 70
Live Updates, Highlights: Follow the game on Wisconsin on SI for live updates, in-game analysis and big-play highlights.