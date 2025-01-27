How to watch, stream Wisconsin basketball at Maryland: TV channel, prediction
The Wisconsin men understand that the pressure is only going to go up from here.
After seeing their seven-game win streak come to an end at UCLA, the Badgers (16-4, 6-3) quickly got back on track over the weekend, blasting Nebraska, 83-55.
The 3-point game was on for Wisconsin, as they knocked down 17 triples in all. John Tonje led the way with 27 points, as two others joined him in double figures.
Maryland (16-5, 6-4) has also found its stride as of late, reeling off three consecutive wins including a 21-point victory at Illinois. Overall, the Terps are 5-1 since back-to-back losses at Washington and Oregon to begin the month.
Derik Queen leads five players in double figures with 15.6 points per game, adding eight rebounds.
The ESPN BPI gives Maryland a 67 percent chance to win.
Here are details on how to watch Wisconsin’s contest at Maryland on Wednesday, Jan. 29:
Wisconsin at Maryland TV Channel, Live Stream
Who: Wisconsin at Maryland in men’s Big Ten Conference basketball action
When: 6 p.m. CT | Wednesday, January 29
Where: XFINITY Center | College Park, Maryland
Live Stream: Stream Wisconsin at Maryland live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)
TV Channel: BTN
Our Prediction: Wisconsin 71, Maryland 68
