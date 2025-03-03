How to watch, stream Wisconsin basketball at Minnesota: TV channel, prediction
The Wisconsin men had a chance to really make a statement this past weekend, but a tough second half kept them from knocking off Michigan State.
Now, having lost two of three, the Badgers (22-7, 12-6) look to get back on track when they travel to Minnesota Wednesday night.
Wisconsin was riding high on a five-game win streak before the stunning overtime loss to Oregon. They topped Washington by 26 before the loss to the Spartans. John Blackwell scored 19 points while Nolan Winter had 17 rebounds.
The Gophers (15-14, 7-11) ended a two-game losing skid with a 67-65 win over Nebraska. They are led by Dawson Garcia, who averages over 19 points and 7.5 rebounds per game.
The ESPN BPI gives Wisconsin a 75 percent chance to win.
Here are details on how to watch Wisconsin’s contest at Minnesota on Wednesday, March 5:
Wisconsin at Minnesota TV Channel, Live Stream
Who: Wisconsin at Minnesota in men’s Big Ten Conference basketball action
When: 7:30 p.m. CT | Wednesday, March 5
Where: Williams Arena | Minneapolis, Minnesota
Live Stream: Stream Wisconsin at Minnesota live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)
TV Channel: BTN
Our Prediction: Wisconsin 74, Minnesota 65
Live Updates, Highlights: Follow the game on Wisconsin on SI for live updates, in-game analysis and big-play highlights.