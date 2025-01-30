All Badgers

How to watch, stream Wisconsin basketball at Northwestern: TV channel, prediction

Wisconsin looking to get back on track when they visit Northwestern

Dana Becker

John Tonje and Wisconsin head to Northwestern this weekend for Big Ten Conference action.
John Tonje and Wisconsin head to Northwestern this weekend for Big Ten Conference action. / Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images
A tough second half doomed the Wisconsin men this past Wednesday at Maryland, falling for the second time in three games, 76-68.

The Badgers (16-5, 6-4) seemed poised to secure a key road win, starting the second half fast. However, the Terps answered the call, controlling the final 10-plus minutes of the game.

John Tonje scored 23 while Steven Crowl had nine rebounds for Wisconsin.

Northwestern has been in just about every game this year. They have four losses by four points or less and are 2-1 in overtime games while they fell to Rutgers on Wednesday, 79-72.

Nick Martinelli leads three players in double figures, averaging almost 20 per game with five rebounds. 

The ESPN BPI gives Wisconsin a 57 percent chance to win.

Here are details on how to watch Wisconsin’s contest at Northwestern on Saturday, Feb. 1:

Wisconsin at Northwestern TV Channel, Live Stream

Who: Wisconsin at Northwestern in men’s Big Ten Conference basketball action

When: 1 p.m. | Saturday, February 1

Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena | Evanston, Illinois

Live Stream: Stream Wisconsin at Northwestern live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)

TV Channel: FS1

Our Prediction: Wisconsin 79, Northwestern 70

Live Updates, Highlights: Follow the game on Wisconsin on SI for live updates, in-game analysis and big-play highlights.

