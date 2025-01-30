How to watch, stream Wisconsin basketball at Northwestern: TV channel, prediction
A tough second half doomed the Wisconsin men this past Wednesday at Maryland, falling for the second time in three games, 76-68.
The Badgers (16-5, 6-4) seemed poised to secure a key road win, starting the second half fast. However, the Terps answered the call, controlling the final 10-plus minutes of the game.
John Tonje scored 23 while Steven Crowl had nine rebounds for Wisconsin.
Northwestern has been in just about every game this year. They have four losses by four points or less and are 2-1 in overtime games while they fell to Rutgers on Wednesday, 79-72.
Nick Martinelli leads three players in double figures, averaging almost 20 per game with five rebounds.
The ESPN BPI gives Wisconsin a 57 percent chance to win.
Here are details on how to watch Wisconsin’s contest at Northwestern on Saturday, Feb. 1:
Wisconsin at Northwestern TV Channel, Live Stream
Who: Wisconsin at Northwestern in men’s Big Ten Conference basketball action
When: 1 p.m. | Saturday, February 1
Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena | Evanston, Illinois
Live Stream: Stream Wisconsin at Northwestern live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)
TV Channel: FS1
Our Prediction: Wisconsin 79, Northwestern 70
Live Updates, Highlights: Follow the game on Wisconsin on SI for live updates, in-game analysis and big-play highlights.