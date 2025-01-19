How to watch, stream Wisconsin basketball at UCLA: TV channel, spread, game odds
The Wisconsin men are riding high right now, winners of seven in a row including a convincing win at USC this past Saturday.
Now, they look to finish off a California swing with a win over UCLA on Tuesday night.
Wisconsin (15-3, 5-2) has not lost since Dec. 10 when they fell for the third straight time. They have reeled off five straight in the Big Ten Conference during this stretch.
John Blackwell had his third consecutive game with at least 20 points vs. the Trojans, scoring 28.
UCLA (12-6, 3-4) snapped a four-game losing skid with a 94-70 win over Iowa last Friday. Tyler Bilodeau averages 14.6 points per game to lead the Bruins.
The ESPN FPI gives UCLA a 57 percent chance to win.
Here are details on how to watch Wisconsin’s contest at UCLA on Tuesday, Jan. 21:
Wisconsin at UCLA TV Channel, Live Stream
Who: Wisconsin at UCLA in men’s Big Ten Conference basketball action
When: 8:30 p.m. CT | Tuesday, January 21
Where: Pauley Pavilion | Los Angeles, California
TV Channel: Peacock
Our Prediction: Wisconsin 78, UCLA 74
