How to watch, stream Wisconsin basketball at USC: TV channel, spread, game odds
The No. 24 Wisconsin men make the long trip out West to take on USC and UCLA as they look to continue their winning ways.
The Badgers (14-3, 4-2) put their six-game win streak on the line Saturday when they face the Trojans, one of several new teams to the Big Ten Conference from the Pac-12.
After taking a big lead on Ohio State this past Tuesday night, Wisconsin was forced to hang on, overcoming a four-minute scoring drought from the field. John Tonje had 17 to lead the balanced attack.
USC (11-6, 3-3) has won two straight, putting up 99 in a win over Iowa after besting Illinois on the road, 82-72. They are 3-2 over the last five and average 77.5 points per game.
The ESPN FPI gives Wisconsin a 57 percent chance to win.
Here are details on how to watch Wisconsin’s contest at USC on Saturday, Jan. 18:
Wisconsin at USC TV Channel, Live Stream
Who: Wisconsin at USC in men’s Big Ten Conference basketball action
When: 2 p.m. CT | Saturday, January 18
Where: Galen Center | Los Angeles, California
Live Stream: Stream Wisconsin at USC live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)
TV Channel: BTN
Betting Odds: Not available. Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Our Prediction: Wisconsin 84, USC 78
Live Updates, Highlights: Follow the game on Wisconsin on SI for live updates, in-game analysis and big-play highlights.