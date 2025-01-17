All Badgers

How to watch, stream Wisconsin basketball at USC: TV channel, spread, game odds

Wisconsin looks to keep momentum going with long road trip starting at USC

Dana Becker

John Tonje and Wisconsin head to USC for a Big Ten Conference contest this weekend.
John Tonje and Wisconsin head to USC for a Big Ten Conference contest this weekend. / Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The No. 24 Wisconsin men make the long trip out West to take on USC and UCLA as they look to continue their winning ways.

The Badgers (14-3, 4-2) put their six-game win streak on the line Saturday when they face the Trojans, one of several new teams to the Big Ten Conference from the Pac-12.

After taking a big lead on Ohio State this past Tuesday night, Wisconsin was forced to hang on, overcoming a four-minute scoring drought from the field. John Tonje had 17 to lead the balanced attack.

USC (11-6, 3-3) has won two straight, putting up 99 in a win over Iowa after besting Illinois on the road, 82-72. They are 3-2 over the last five and average 77.5 points per game.

The ESPN FPI gives Wisconsin a 57 percent chance to win.

Here are details on how to watch Wisconsin’s contest at USC on Saturday, Jan. 18:

Wisconsin at USC TV Channel, Live Stream

Who: Wisconsin at USC in men’s Big Ten Conference basketball action

When: 2 p.m. CT | Saturday, January 18

Where: Galen Center | Los Angeles, California

Live Stream: Stream Wisconsin at USC live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)

TV Channel: BTN

Betting Odds: Not available. Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Our Prediction: Wisconsin 84, USC 78

Live Updates, Highlights: Follow the game on Wisconsin on SI for live updates, in-game analysis and big-play highlights.

Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in north-central Iowa.

