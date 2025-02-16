How to watch, stream Wisconsin basketball vs. Illinois: TV channel, prediction
The Wisconsin men have the chance to really make a late-season run here.
Coming off a fourth straight win, and the biggest yet as he came over No. 7 Purdue on the road, the Badgers (20-5, 10-4) play three in a row at home before a showdown with Michigan State to begin March.
The run in Madison kicks off Tuesday with Illinois followed by matchups against Oregon and Northwestern.
John Tonje sparked a huge second half rally to put the Boilermakers away this past weekend, scoring 32 points. He also had six rebounds, as this marked the seventh consecutive game he has led Wisconsin in scoring.
Illinois (17-9, 9-7) was unable to get by Michigan State at home this past Saturday, falling 79-65. The Fighting Illini have gone 4-3 over the last seven, as Kasparas Jakucionis leads the team in scoring at 16 per game.
The ESPN BPI gives Wisconsin a 59.5 percent chance to win.
Here are details on how to watch Wisconsin’s contest vs. Illinois on Tuesday, Feb. 18:
Wisconsin vs. Illinois TV Channel, Live Stream
Who: Wisconsin vs. Illinois in men’s Big Ten Conference basketball action
When: 7:30 p.m. CT | Tuesday, February 18
Where: Kohl Center | Madison, Wisconsin
Live Stream: Stream Wisconsin vs. Illinois live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)
TV Channel: FS1
Our Prediction: Wisconsin 83, Illinois 78
Live Updates, Highlights: Follow the game on Wisconsin on SI for live updates, in-game analysis and big-play highlights.