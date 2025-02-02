How to watch, stream Wisconsin basketball vs. Indiana: TV channel, prediction
The Wisconsin men earned a hard-fought victory over Northwestern on the road this past weekend.
Now, the Badgers (17-5, 7-4) head home for a date with Indiana on Tuesday.
Wisconsin has went 2-2 over its last four, besting the Wildcats and Nebraska around losses to UCLA and Maryland. John Tonje has got back on track, leading the team ins coring in all four games with two 27-point games and a 24 in one of the other.
Indiana (14-8, 5-6) was sitting at 13-3 after besting USC early in January. Since, they have gone 1-5 including three consecutive losses.
The Hoosiers have been in all three of those defeats, losing by nine to Northwestern, one to Maryland and five at Purdue over the weekend.
The ESPN BPI gives Wisconsin an 82 percent chance to win.
Here are details on how to watch Wisconsin’s contest vs. Indiana on Tuesday, Feb. 4:
Wisconsin vs. Indiana TV Channel, Live Stream
Who: Wisconsin vs. Indiana in men’s Big Ten Conference basketball action
When: 8 p.m. CT | Tuesday, February 4
Where: Kohl Center | Madison, Wisconsin
Live Stream: Stream Wisconsin vs. Indiana live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)
TV Channel: Peacock
Our Prediction: Wisconsin 79, Indiana 70
Live Updates, Highlights: Follow the game on Wisconsin on SI for live updates, in-game analysis and big-play highlights.