How to watch, stream Wisconsin basketball vs. Nebraska: TV channel, prediction
The Wisconsin men went 1-1 on their road trip to California, besting USC before falling to UCLA this past Tuesday night, seeing a seven-game win streak come to an end.
John Tonje and John Blackwell continued their high-level play as the Badgers (15-4, 5-3) did everything they could to try and upend the Bruins on the road.
Prior to the loss, Wisconsin had knocked off the likes of Ohio State, Rutgers and Iowa during the run, which started with a December win over Butler.
Nebraska has struggled as of late, losing tough three-point decisions to Rutgers and Maryland, along with an overtime loss to Iowa. The defeat at the hands of the Hawkeyes snapped a six-game win streak for the Huskers.
Brice Williams averages over 18 points per game with two others in double figures on a nightly basis for Nebraska.
The ESPN FPI gives Wisconsin a 75 percent chance to win.
Here are details on how to watch Wisconsin’s contest vs. Nebraska on Sunday, Jan. 26:
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska TV Channel, Live Stream
Who: Wisconsin vs. Nebraska in men’s Big Ten Conference basketball action
When: Noon CT | Sunday, January 26
Where: Kohl Center | Madison, Wisconsin
Live Stream: Stream Wisconsin vs. Nebraska live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)
TV Channel: BTN
Our Prediction: Wisconsin 74, Nebraska 69
Live Updates, Highlights: Follow the game on Wisconsin on SI for live updates, in-game analysis and big-play highlights.