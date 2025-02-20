How to watch, stream Wisconsin basketball vs. Oregon: TV channel, prediction
The Wisconsin men are firing on all cylinders with a key showdown vs. Oregon on the horizon.
Winners of five in a row, the Badgers (21-5, 11-4) welcome the Ducks to Madison on Saturday live on FOX.
John Tonje had another 30-plus point performance, going for 31 in a 95-74 win over Illinois this past Tuesday night. Tonje also scored 32 last week at Purdue, as he has posted over 20 in the second half of both games.
Oregon (19-8, 8-8) got by a pesky Iowa team earlier this week, 80-78, as Nate Bittle scored 21 points with 10 rebounds to pace the Ducks.
The ESPN BPI gives Wisconsin a 76 percent chance to win.
Here are details on how to watch Wisconsin’s contest vs. Oregon on Saturday, Feb. 22:
Wisconsin vs. Oregon TV Channel, Live Stream
Who: Wisconsin vs. Oregon in men’s Big Ten Conference basketball action
When: 11 a.m. CT | Saturday, February 22
Where: Kohl Center | Madison, Wisconsin
Live Stream: Stream Wisconsin vs. Oregon live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)
TV Channel: FOX
Our Prediction: Wisconsin 85, Oregon 78
