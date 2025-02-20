All Badgers

How to watch, stream Wisconsin basketball vs. Oregon: TV channel, prediction

Badgers look to keep momentum going with visit from Ducks this weekend

Wisconsin welcomes in Oregon for Big Ten Conference action Saturday.
The Wisconsin men are firing on all cylinders with a key showdown vs. Oregon on the horizon.

Winners of five in a row, the Badgers (21-5, 11-4) welcome the Ducks to Madison on Saturday live on FOX. 

John Tonje had another 30-plus point performance, going for 31 in a 95-74 win over Illinois this past Tuesday night. Tonje also scored 32 last week at Purdue, as he has posted over 20 in the second half of both games. 

Oregon (19-8, 8-8) got by a pesky Iowa team earlier this week, 80-78, as Nate Bittle scored 21 points with 10 rebounds to pace the Ducks. 

The ESPN BPI gives Wisconsin a 76 percent chance to win.

Here are details on how to watch Wisconsin’s contest vs. Oregon on Saturday, Feb. 22:

Wisconsin vs. Oregon TV Channel, Live Stream

Who: Wisconsin vs. Oregon in men’s Big Ten Conference basketball action

When: 11 a.m. CT | Saturday, February 22

Where: Kohl Center | Madison, Wisconsin

Live Stream: Stream Wisconsin vs. Oregon live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)

TV Channel: FOX

Our Prediction: Wisconsin 85, Oregon 78

Live Updates, Highlights: Follow the game on Wisconsin on SI for live updates, in-game analysis and big-play highlights.

Published
