How to watch, stream Wisconsin basketball vs. Penn State: TV channel, prediction

Badgers look to close out regular season strong at home

John Blackwell had a big night as Wisconsin bested Minnesota. The Badgers host Penn State on Saturday.
John Blackwell had a big night as Wisconsin bested Minnesota. The Badgers host Penn State on Saturday. / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
The No. 12 Wisconsin men found themselves in the kind of fight they will come to expect with the postseason approaching.

Behind strong performances by John Blackwell and John Tonje, the Badgers got past Minnesota on the road. Now, they close out the regular season back inside the Kohl Center in Madison on Saturday vs. Penn State.

Tip is set for noon CT with the game airing live on Peacock.

Wisconsin (23-7, 13-6) has won seven of nine overall around losses to Michigan State and Oregon. Blackwell had 25 in the win over Minnesota, adding 11 rebounds.

The Gophers (15-14, 7-11) ended a two-game losing skid with a 67-65 win over Nebraska. They are led by Dawson Garcia, who averages over 19 points and 7.5 rebounds per game.

Penn State (15-15, 5-14) has lost two straight, including a tough four-point setback to Maryland over the weekend. Ace Baldwin Jr. leads the team in scoring at 14 per game, with four others averaging double figures.

The ESPN BPI gives Wisconsin an 85 percent chance to win.

Here are details on how to watch Wisconsin’s contest vs. Penn State on Saturday, March 8:

Wisconsin vs. Penn State TV Channel, Live Stream

Who: Wisconsin vs. Penn State in men’s Big Ten Conference basketball action

When: noon CT | Saturday, March 8

Where: Kohl Center | Madison, Wisconsin

Live Stream: Stream Wisconsin vs. Penn State live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)

TV Channel: Peacock

Our Prediction: Wisconsin 77, Penn State 55

Live Updates, Highlights: Follow the game on Wisconsin on SI for live updates, in-game analysis and big-play highlights.

