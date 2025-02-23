How to watch, stream Wisconsin basketball vs. Washington: TV channel, prediction
The Wisconsin men suffered a surprising overtime setback at the hands of Oregon this past weekend.
In a game they were controlling throughout, the Badgers (21-6, 11-5) went ice-cold late, seeing their five-game win streak come to a halt. John Tonje scored 22 in the game, but was unable to put together a strong second half this time.
Washington (13-14, 4-12) has lost two in a row and four of six overall since a six-game losing skid in early January. Great Osobor leads the Huskies in scoring at 15 per game, adding almost nine rebounds.
The ESPN BPI gives Wisconsin a 91 percent chance to win.
Here are details on how to watch Wisconsin’s contest vs. Washington on Tuesday, Feb. 25:
Wisconsin vs. Washington TV Channel, Live Stream
Who: Wisconsin vs. Washington in men’s Big Ten Conference basketball action
When: 8 p.m. CT | Tuesday, February 25
Where: Kohl Center | Madison, Wisconsin
Live Stream: Stream Wisconsin vs. Washington live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)
TV Channel: Peacock
Our Prediction: Wisconsin 82, Washington 71
Live Updates, Highlights: Follow the game on Wisconsin on SI for live updates, in-game analysis and big-play highlights.