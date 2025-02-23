All Badgers

How to watch, stream Wisconsin basketball vs. Washington: TV channel, prediction

Badgers hope to get back on track against another former Pac-12 school

Dana Becker

John Blackwell and Wisconsin return to action Tuesday night against Washington.
/ Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Wisconsin men suffered a surprising overtime setback at the hands of Oregon this past weekend.

In a game they were controlling throughout, the Badgers (21-6, 11-5) went ice-cold late, seeing their five-game win streak come to a halt. John Tonje scored 22 in the game, but was unable to put together a strong second half this time.

Washington (13-14, 4-12) has lost two in a row and four of six overall since a six-game losing skid in early January. Great Osobor leads the Huskies in scoring at 15 per game, adding almost nine rebounds.

The ESPN BPI gives Wisconsin a 91 percent chance to win.

Here are details on how to watch Wisconsin’s contest vs. Washington on Tuesday, Feb. 25:

Wisconsin vs. Washington TV Channel, Live Stream

Who: Wisconsin vs. Washington in men’s Big Ten Conference basketball action

When: 8 p.m. CT | Tuesday, February 25

Where: Kohl Center | Madison, Wisconsin

Live Stream: Stream Wisconsin vs. Washington live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)

TV Channel: Peacock

Our Prediction: Wisconsin 82, Washington 71

Live Updates, Highlights: Follow the game on Wisconsin on SI for live updates, in-game analysis and big-play highlights.

