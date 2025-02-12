All Badgers

How to watch, stream Wisconsin women’s basketball at Michigan State: TV channel, prediction

Road doesn’t get any easier for Badgers as they head to East Lansing

Dana Becker

Tess Myers and Wisconsin head to Michigan State on Wednesday night for Big Ten Conference action.
Tess Myers and Wisconsin head to Michigan State on Wednesday night for Big Ten Conference action. / Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Things just have not gone as planned for the Wisconsin women since the calendar flipped to 2025.

The Badgers, though, can get a landmark win if they can pull an upset Tuesday night at No. 22 Michigan State. 

Wisconsin has dropped three in a row and 11 of 12 overall around a seven-point win over Michigan. Serah Williams continues to lead the team in scoring, including a 14-point effort in a loss this past Sunday to Illinois.

Michigan State is coming off a 10-point setback at home to Michigan but is 6-2 over the last eight overall, including a 30-point win at Michigan late last month. 

The ESPN BPI gives Michigan State a 98 percent chance to win the game. 

Here are details on how to watch Wisconsin at Michigan State on Wednesday, Feb. 12:

Wisconsin at Michigan State TV Channel, Live Stream

Who: Wisconsin at Michigan State in Big Ten Conference women’s basketball action

When: 5:30 p.m. CT | Wednesday, February 12

Where: Breslin Center | East Lansing, Michigan

Live Stream: Stream Wisconsin at Michigan State live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)

TV Channel: B!G+

Our Prediction: Michigan State 71, Wisconsin 55

