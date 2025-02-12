How to watch, stream Wisconsin women’s basketball at Michigan State: TV channel, prediction
Things just have not gone as planned for the Wisconsin women since the calendar flipped to 2025.
The Badgers, though, can get a landmark win if they can pull an upset Tuesday night at No. 22 Michigan State.
Wisconsin has dropped three in a row and 11 of 12 overall around a seven-point win over Michigan. Serah Williams continues to lead the team in scoring, including a 14-point effort in a loss this past Sunday to Illinois.
Michigan State is coming off a 10-point setback at home to Michigan but is 6-2 over the last eight overall, including a 30-point win at Michigan late last month.
The ESPN BPI gives Michigan State a 98 percent chance to win the game.
Here are details on how to watch Wisconsin at Michigan State on Wednesday, Feb. 12:
Wisconsin at Michigan State TV Channel, Live Stream
Who: Wisconsin at Michigan State in Big Ten Conference women’s basketball action
When: 5:30 p.m. CT | Wednesday, February 12
Where: Breslin Center | East Lansing, Michigan
Live Stream: Stream Wisconsin at Michigan State live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)
TV Channel: B!G+
Our Prediction: Michigan State 71, Wisconsin 55