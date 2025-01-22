All Badgers

How to watch, stream Wisconsin women’s basketball at Minnesota: TV channel, prediction

Reeling Wisconsin remains on the road, takes on No. 23 Minnesota Sunday

Dana Becker

Ronnie Porter and Wisconsin return to the court this weekend at Minnesota.
Ronnie Porter and Wisconsin return to the court this weekend at Minnesota. / Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Things have not been going well for the Wisconsin women since the calendar flipped to read 2025.

After starting the year off 10-2, the Badgers (10-9, 1-7) have lost seven in a row, including a 31-point setback to Nebraska this past Monday.

Serah Williams scored 20 points for the third straight game, but Wisconsin could not overcome ice-cold shooting from deep. 

During this recent losing skid, the Badgers have lost five in a row by double figures, with six of the seven defeats coming by at least 11 points.

Minnesota (17-2, 5-2) has won seven of eight, losing by seven at Maryland. The only other loss came on the road to Nebraska in early December, 84-65. Mara Braun is the leading scorer with four others joining her in double figures on a nightly basis.

The ESPN BPI gives Minnesota a 95 percent chance to win the game. 

Here are details on how to watch Wisconsin at Minnesota on Sunday, Jan. 26:

Wisconsin at Minnesota TV Channel, Live Stream

Who: Wisconsin at Minnesota in Big Ten Conference women’s basketball action

When: 2 p.m CT | Sunday, January 26

Where: Williams Arena | Minneapolis, Minnesota

Live Stream: Stream Wisconsin Minnesota live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)

TV Channel: BIG+

Our Prediction: Minnesota 88, Wisconsin 65

