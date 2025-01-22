How to watch, stream Wisconsin women’s basketball at Minnesota: TV channel, prediction
Things have not been going well for the Wisconsin women since the calendar flipped to read 2025.
After starting the year off 10-2, the Badgers (10-9, 1-7) have lost seven in a row, including a 31-point setback to Nebraska this past Monday.
Serah Williams scored 20 points for the third straight game, but Wisconsin could not overcome ice-cold shooting from deep.
During this recent losing skid, the Badgers have lost five in a row by double figures, with six of the seven defeats coming by at least 11 points.
Minnesota (17-2, 5-2) has won seven of eight, losing by seven at Maryland. The only other loss came on the road to Nebraska in early December, 84-65. Mara Braun is the leading scorer with four others joining her in double figures on a nightly basis.
The ESPN BPI gives Minnesota a 95 percent chance to win the game.
Here are details on how to watch Wisconsin at Minnesota on Sunday, Jan. 26:
Wisconsin at Minnesota TV Channel, Live Stream
Who: Wisconsin at Minnesota in Big Ten Conference women’s basketball action
When: 2 p.m CT | Sunday, January 26
Where: Williams Arena | Minneapolis, Minnesota
Live Stream: Stream Wisconsin Minnesota live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)
TV Channel: BIG+
Our Prediction: Minnesota 88, Wisconsin 65