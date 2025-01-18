All Badgers

How to watch, stream Wisconsin women’s basketball at Nebraska: TV channel, prediction

Following tough loss to Ohio State, Badgers hit the road to take on Nebraska Monday

Dana Becker

Serah Williams and Wisconsin head to Nebraska on Monday night.
Serah Williams and Wisconsin head to Nebraska on Monday night. / Mark Stewart / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK
For the second straight time out, the Wisconsin women pushed a Top 10 team to the end only to come up short. 

The Badgers (10-8, 1-6) look to snap a six-game losing skid when they travel to Nebraska Monday night. The game tips at 7 p.m. Central time and airs live on BTN. 

Wisconsin fell to No. 9 Ohio State last Thursday, 80-69, just a few days after dropping an 83-68 decision to eighth-ranked Maryland. 

Serah Williams scored 44 points in both games, including a 17-rebound performance vs. Ohio State. 

Nebraska (14-4, 5-2) earned a hard-fought overtime victory over Iowa, 87-84, for its fourth consecutive win. During this recent stretch, they have also knocked off Michigan State, Penn State and Rutgers. 

Alexis Markowski leads the Huskers with 14 points and over eight rebounds a night.

The ESPN BPI gives Nebraska a 94 percent chance to win the game. 

Here are details on how to watch Wisconsin at Nebraska on Monday, Jan. 20:

Wisconsin at Wisconsin TV Channel, Live Stream

Who: Wisconsin at Nebraska in Big Ten Conference women’s basketball action

When: 7 p.m CT | Monday, January 20

Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena | Lincoln, Nebraska

Live Stream: Stream Wisconsin at Nebraska live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)

TV Channel: BTN

Our Prediction: Nebraska 71, Wisconsin 66

