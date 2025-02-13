How to watch, stream Wisconsin women’s basketball at Penn State: TV channel, prediction
The Wisconsin women remain on the road, taking on Penn State in Big Ten Conference action Sunday afternoon.
The Badgers (11-14, 2-12) suffered their fourth straight loss at the hands of No. 21 Michigan State this past Wednesday night, 91-71. Serah Williams had a double-double, scoring 23 points to go along with 12 rebounds.
Penn State (10-14, 1-12), who plays Illinois on Thursday night, enters that contest having dropped each of its last five since a stunning upset against Ohio State back in January. Three of those most recent losses have been by single digits, including a 69-63 setback to Northwestern.
The ESPN BPI gives Penn State a 78 percent chance to win the game.
Here are details on how to watch Wisconsin at Penn State on Sunday, Feb. 16:
Wisconsin at Penn State TV Channel, Live Stream
Who: Wisconsin at Penn State in Big Ten Conference women’s basketball action
When: noon CT | Sunday, February 16
Where: Bryce Jordan Center | University Park, Pennsylvania
Live Stream: Stream Wisconsin at Penn State live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)
TV Channel: B1G+
Our Prediction: Wisconsin 71, Penn State 66