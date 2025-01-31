How to watch, stream Wisconsin women’s basketball at Purdue: TV channel, prediction
The Wisconsin women have a chance to make it two in a row this weekend when they take on Purdue.
Coming off an 82-75 victory over Michigan, the Badgers (11-10, 2-8) are finally in the win column in 2025, snapping an eight-game losing streak in the process.
For the sixth straight game, Serah Williams was the leading scorer for Wisconsin, posting 22.
Purdue, who played Nebraska on Thursday night, has dropped eight in a row - a similar run like the Badgers as they have yet to win in 2025. That includes convincing defeats at the hands of USC, UCLA, Michigan State and Iowa.
The ESPN BPI gives Purdue a 54 percent chance to win the game.
Here are details on how to watch Wisconsin at Purdue on Sunday, Feb. 2:
Wisconsin at Purdue TV Channel, Live Stream
Who: Wisconsin at Purdue in Big Ten Conference women’s basketball action
When: 1 p.m CT | Sunday, February 2
Where: Mackey Arena | West Lafayette, Indiana
Live Stream: Stream Wisconsin at Purdue live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)
TV Channel: BIG+
Our Prediction: Wisconsin 71, Purdue 64