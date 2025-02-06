How to watch, stream Wisconsin women’s basketball vs. Illinois: TV channel, prediction
The Wisconsin women continue to struggle in Big Ten Conference play, falling for the second consecutive time and 10th over the last 11.
After starting the year off so strong at 10-2, the Badgers (11-12, 2-10) have found the going tough. Serah Williams scored 19 points but Wisconsin was dunked by No. 7 USC this past Wednesday night, 86-64.
Illinois (17-5, 7-4) has reeled off four consecutive wins since a loss to Michigan State, as they are 6-1 over the last seven to surge up the league standings. The Fighting Illini take on Northwestern Thursday night.
Kendall Bostic is the leading scorer for Illinois at 16 points per game, adding 11 rebounds. Four others are in double figures.
The ESPN BPI gives Illinois a 90 percent chance to win the game.
Here are details on how to watch Wisconsin vs. Illinois on Sunday, Feb. 9:
Wisconsin vs. Illinois TV Channel, Live Stream
Who: Wisconsin vs. Illinois in Big Ten Conference women’s basketball action
When: 3 p.m. CT | Sunday, February 9
Where: Kohl Center | Madison, Wisconsin
Live Stream: Stream Wisconsin vs. Illinois live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)
TV Channel: B!G+
Our Prediction: Illinois 71, Wisconsin 62