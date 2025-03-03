How to watch, stream Wisconsin women’s basketball vs. Iowa: Stream, prediction

All Badgers

Dana Becker

Serah Williams and Wisconsin take on Iowa in the opening round of the Big Ten Conference Tournament.
Serah Williams and Wisconsin take on Iowa in the opening round of the Big Ten Conference Tournament. / Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The end Wisconsin women will be very familiar with their opening round opponent in the Big Ten Tournament, as they take on Iowa.

The game will take place 25 minutes after Nebraska and Rutgers concludes from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Peacock will stream all first round action.

Over the weekend, Wisconsin (13-16, 4-14) concluded the regular season with an 81-66 loss at Iowa as Serah Williams had a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds.

The Hawkeyes (20-9, 10-8) have won two straight and eight of 10 overall. 

Michigan State awaits the winner between Wisconsin and Iowa in the second round on Thursday. 

The ESPN BPI gives Iowa a 94 percent chance to win the game. 

Here are details on how to watch Wisconsin vs. Iowa on Wednesday, March 5:

Wisconsin vs. Iowa TV Channel, Live Stream

Who: Wisconsin vs. Iowa in Big Ten Conference Tournament women’s basketball action

When: 7:30 p.m. CT | Wednesday, March 5

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse | Indianapolis

Live Stream: Stream Wisconsin vs. Iowa live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)

TV Channel: Peacock

Our Prediction: Iowa 72, Wisconsin 55

DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in north-central Iowa.

