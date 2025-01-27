How to watch, stream Wisconsin women’s basketball vs. Michigan: TV channel, prediction
If the Wisconsin women are going to right the ship, they are going to need to get going in a hurry.
Coming off an eighth straight loss, the Badgers (10-10, 1-8) welcome in Michigan on Wednesday.
The good news for Wisconsin is they play three of the next four at home. The bad news, though, is those include matchups with recently ranked Michigan and national title contender USC.
Troubles continued for the Badgers over the weekend, as they were blown out at Minnesota by 21 points. They have not had a game decided by less than 10 since a December 31 loss to Minnesota by nine.
Michigan (14-6, 5-4) saw its four-game win streak come to an end at the hands of Michigan State, 88-58. They topped Minnesota by five during the run and are led by Olivia Olson, who averages just under 16 points per game.
The ESPN BPI gives Michigan a 93 percent chance to win the game.
Here are details on how to watch Wisconsin vs. Michigan on Wednesday, Jan. 29:
Wisconsin vs. Michigan TV Channel, Live Stream
Who: Wisconsin vs. Michigan in Big Ten Conference women’s basketball action
When: 6:30 p.m CT | Wednesday, January 29
Where: Kohl Center | Madison, Wisconsin
Live Stream: Stream Wisconsin vs. Michigan live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)
TV Channel: BIG+
Our Prediction: Michigan 74, Wisconsin 60