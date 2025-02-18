How to watch, stream Wisconsin women’s basketball vs. Northwestern: Stream, prediction
The Wisconsin women had a jam-packed recent swing, so the time off since a win over Penn State is likely welcomed.
Now, the Badgers look to close out the regular season strong starting with a home date this Sunday vs. Northwestern.
Wisconsin (12-14, 3-12) snapped a four-game losing skid and won on the road in the Big Ten for the first time this past weekend with a 75-68 triumph over Penn State. Serah Williams recorded her second straight double-double, scoring 23 points with 10 rebounds, while Ronnie Porter also had a double-double thanks to her 12-assist game.
Northwestern, like the Badgers, was once over the .500 mark before a tough nine-game slide through the heart of the conference season hit. The Wildcats are led by Caileigh Walsh and Taylor Williams.
The ESPN BPI gives Wisconsin a 59 percent chance to win the game.
Here are details on how to watch Wisconsin vs. Northwestern on Sunday, Feb. 23:
Wisconsin vs. Northwestern TV Channel, Live Stream
Who: Wisconsin vs. Northwestern in Big Ten Conference women’s basketball action
When: 2 p.m. CT | Sunday, February 23
Where: Kohl Center | Madison, Wisconsin
Live Stream: Stream Wisconsin vs. Northwestern live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)
TV Channel: B1G+
Our Prediction: Wisconsin 74, Northwestern 58