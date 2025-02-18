All Badgers

How to watch, stream Wisconsin women’s basketball vs. Northwestern: Stream, prediction

Week off for Badgers before returning to host Northwestern on Sunday

Dana Becker

Ronnie Porter and Wisconsin return to action this weekend against Northwestern.
Ronnie Porter and Wisconsin return to action this weekend against Northwestern. / Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Wisconsin women had a jam-packed recent swing, so the time off since a win over Penn State is likely welcomed.

Now, the Badgers look to close out the regular season strong starting with a home date this Sunday vs. Northwestern.

Wisconsin (12-14, 3-12) snapped a four-game losing skid and won on the road in the Big Ten for the first time this past weekend with a 75-68 triumph over Penn State. Serah Williams recorded her second straight double-double, scoring 23 points with 10 rebounds, while Ronnie Porter also had a double-double thanks to her 12-assist game.

Northwestern, like the Badgers, was once over the .500 mark before a tough nine-game slide through the heart of the conference season hit. The Wildcats are led by Caileigh Walsh and Taylor Williams.

The ESPN BPI gives Wisconsin a 59 percent chance to win the game. 

Here are details on how to watch Wisconsin vs. Northwestern on Sunday, Feb. 23:

Wisconsin vs. Northwestern TV Channel, Live Stream

Who: Wisconsin vs. Northwestern in Big Ten Conference women’s basketball action

When: 2 p.m. CT | Sunday, February 23

Where: Kohl Center | Madison, Wisconsin

Live Stream: Stream Wisconsin vs. Northwestern live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)

TV Channel: B1G+

Our Prediction: Wisconsin 74, Northwestern 58

