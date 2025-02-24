How to watch, stream Wisconsin women’s basketball vs. UCLA: Stream, prediction
The Wisconsin women have just two games remaining in the regular season, with the first taking place Wednesday night against UCLA.
Coming off back-to-back wins over Penn State and Northwestern, the Badgers (13-14, 4-12) look to earn their biggest victory of the year.
Carter McCray had a double-double in the triumph over Northwestern, scoring 22 points while pulling down 11 rebounds.
UCLA (26-1, 1-4) hung on for a two-point victory over Iowa this past weekend, stretching its win streak to three in a row since a loss to USC. Lauren Betts leads the Bruins at almost 20 points and 10 rebounds per game.
The ESPN BPI gives UCLA a 99 percent chance to win the game.
Here are details on how to watch Wisconsin vs. UCLA on Wednesday, Feb. 26:
Wisconsin vs. UCLA TV Channel, Live Stream
Who: Wisconsin vs. UCLA in Big Ten Conference women’s basketball action
When: 7 p.m. CT | Wednesday, February 26
Where: Kohl Center | Madison, Wisconsin
Live Stream: Stream Wisconsin vs. UCLA live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)
TV Channel: Peacock
Our Prediction: UCLA 65, Wisconsin 55