How to watch, stream Wisconsin women’s basketball vs. UCLA: Stream, prediction

Tall task awaits Badgers as they welcome in Big Ten frontrunner UCLA

Dana Becker

Ronnie Porter and the Wisconsin women welcome in UCLA Wednesday night.
Ronnie Porter and the Wisconsin women welcome in UCLA Wednesday night. / Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Wisconsin women have just two games remaining in the regular season, with the first taking place Wednesday night against UCLA.

Coming off back-to-back wins over Penn State and Northwestern, the Badgers (13-14, 4-12) look to earn their biggest victory of the year. 

Carter McCray had a double-double in the triumph over Northwestern, scoring 22 points while pulling down 11 rebounds. 

UCLA (26-1, 1-4) hung on for a two-point victory over Iowa this past weekend, stretching its win streak to three in a row since a loss to USC. Lauren Betts leads the Bruins at almost 20 points and 10 rebounds per game.

The ESPN BPI gives UCLA a 99 percent chance to win the game. 

Here are details on how to watch Wisconsin vs. UCLA on Wednesday, Feb. 26:

Wisconsin vs. UCLA TV Channel, Live Stream

Who: Wisconsin vs. UCLA in Big Ten Conference women’s basketball action

When: 7 p.m. CT | Wednesday, February 26

Where: Kohl Center | Madison, Wisconsin

Live Stream: Stream Wisconsin vs. UCLA live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)

TV Channel: Peacock

Our Prediction: UCLA 65, Wisconsin 55

