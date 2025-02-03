All Badgers

How to watch, stream Wisconsin women’s basketball vs. USC: TV channel, prediction

The Badgers will face a JuJu Watkins-led Trojans team looking to get back on track

Dana Becker

JuJu Watkins will lead USC into Madison to face the Wisconsin women this week.
JuJu Watkins will lead USC into Madison to face the Wisconsin women this week. / Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

After getting the ship on track with a win over Michigan last week, the Wisconsin women were unable to start February the way they ended January, falling to Purdue on Sunday.

Serah Williams scored 28 points to lead the Badgers (11-11, 2-9). Wisconsin is just 1-9 in its last 10 after starting the season off 10-2.

The Trojans (19-2, 9-1) suffered a 76-69 loss at Iowa as the Hawkeyes honored Caitlin Clark on Sunday. The defeat snapped a 15-game win streak for the team.

JuJu Watkins, an All-American and player of the year candidate, scored 27 vs. the Hawkeyes. She is averaging 24.5 points per game and almost four assists.

The ESPN BPI gives USC a 99 percent chance to win the game. 

Here are details on how to watch Wisconsin vs. USC on Wednesday, Feb. 5:

Wisconsin vs. USC TV Channel, Live Stream

Who: Wisconsin vs. USC in Big Ten Conference women’s basketball action

When: 6:30 p.m CT | Wednesday, February 5

Where: Kohl Center | Madison, Wisconsin

Live Stream: Stream Wisconsin vs. USC live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)

TV Channel: Peacock

Our Prediction: USC 88, Wisconsin 66

Published
Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in north-central Iowa.

Home/Basketball