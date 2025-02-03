How to watch, stream Wisconsin women’s basketball vs. USC: TV channel, prediction
After getting the ship on track with a win over Michigan last week, the Wisconsin women were unable to start February the way they ended January, falling to Purdue on Sunday.
Serah Williams scored 28 points to lead the Badgers (11-11, 2-9). Wisconsin is just 1-9 in its last 10 after starting the season off 10-2.
The Trojans (19-2, 9-1) suffered a 76-69 loss at Iowa as the Hawkeyes honored Caitlin Clark on Sunday. The defeat snapped a 15-game win streak for the team.
JuJu Watkins, an All-American and player of the year candidate, scored 27 vs. the Hawkeyes. She is averaging 24.5 points per game and almost four assists.
The ESPN BPI gives USC a 99 percent chance to win the game.
Here are details on how to watch Wisconsin vs. USC on Wednesday, Feb. 5:
Wisconsin vs. USC TV Channel, Live Stream
Who: Wisconsin vs. USC in Big Ten Conference women’s basketball action
When: 6:30 p.m CT | Wednesday, February 5
Where: Kohl Center | Madison, Wisconsin
Live Stream: Stream Wisconsin vs. USC live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)
TV Channel: Peacock
Our Prediction: USC 88, Wisconsin 66