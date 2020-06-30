AllBadgers
Wisconsin Offers 2021 Five-Star Guard Hunter Sallis

Jake Kocorowski

Could Wisconsin's men's basketball program make another huge splash in "The Cornhusker State?"

Late Monday night, standout guard Hunter Sallis announced an offer from Wisconsin.

247Sports composite rankings and Rivals rate Sallis, an Omaha (NE) Millard North product as a five-star recruit for the 2021 class. The former designates him as the No. 19 player in the country overall and No. 2 combo guard in the nation for that recruiting cycle (Rivals and ESPN list him as a point guard, for what it is worth).

Rivals also reports 29 offers for Sallis, which includes opportunities at the college level from Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Kansas, Louisville, Marquette, home-state Nebraska, North Carolina, Ohio State and Oregon.

Wisconsin's 2021 class currently boasts three standout commits in guard Chucky Hepburn and forwards Chris Hodges and Matthew Mors. According to 247Sports composite rankings, UW currently is fifth in the nation for that recruiting cycle with all three now rated as three-star prospects.

Hepburn plays for Belluvue (NE) West, and he faced off against Sallis and Millard North in the Nebraska School Activities Association (NSAA) Class A championship game in March. Hepburn's Thunderbirds stormed back on a 16-0 run to stun the Mustangs in a 64-62 win to claim the title.

The schools appear to be less than a half hour away from each other, and the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's Jeff Potrykus tweeted this tidbit on Monday night:

Wisconsin recently has missed out on a few targeted prospects for the 2021 class. Projected shooting guard Isaiah Barnes announced last week that he would play for Michigan. UW has also seen Julian Roper and Louis Lesmond announce their decisions to play college basketball elsewhere (to Northwestern and Harvard, respectively).

