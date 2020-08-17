We'll just have to wait a little bit longer for the decision of in-state prep standout James Graham III.

On Sunday evening, Graham announced via social media that he would bump his commitment date to Friday, Aug. 21.

Last Tuesday, the Milwaukee (WI) Nicolet product initially tweeted that he would declare his decision on Aug. 17. On that date, he said that he would pick between four programs--Auburn, Maryland, Memphis and Wisconsin.

247Sports composite and Rivals rates Graham as a three-star recruit. The former's standalone rankings, however, designate him as a four-star prospect and the No. 56 player in the country.

Graham announced his offer from Wisconsin on July 9 and placed the program within his list of top nine schools on July 20. Along with the aforementioned four schools he had whittled his choices to, Florida State, Georgetown, Marquette, Michigan State and Vanderbilt all were previously in contention.

Wisconsin's 2021 class currently boasts three standout commits in guard Chucky Hepburn and forwards Chris Hodges and Matthew Mors. According to 247Sports composite rankings, UW currently is 13th in the nation for that particular recruiting cycle.

The men's basketball program has not received a commitment since Sept. 29, 2019, when both Hepburn and Mors announced their decisions to play for the Badgers.

