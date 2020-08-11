Could the Badgers land an in-state standout early next week?

On Tuesday, 2021 forward James Graham III announced he will commit on Aug. 17 at 10 a.m. CT.

Graham, the Milwaukee (WI) Nicolet prospect, declared that he will pick between four programs--Auburn, Maryland, Memphis and Wisconsin.

247Sports composite and Rivals rates Graham as a three-star recruit. The former's standalone rankings, however, designate him as a four-star prospect and the No. 56 player in the country.

Graham announced his offer from Wisconsin on July 9 and placed the program within his list of top nine schools on July 20. Along with the aforementioned four schools he has whittled his choices to, Florida State, Georgetown, Marquette, Michigan State and Vanderbilt all were previously in contention.

Wisconsin's 2021 class currently boasts three standout commits in guard Chucky Hepburn and forwards Chris Hodges and Matthew Mors. According to 247Sports composite rankings, UW currently is 13th in the nation for that recruiting cycle.

