Instead of Friday, 2021 in-state forward James Graham III made his collegiate decision known on Wednesday. He will play in the Big Ten Conference, just not for the Wisconsin Badgers.

Graham announced via social media that he committed to Maryland.

247Sports composite and Rivals rate Graham, a Milwaukee (WI) Nicolet standout, as a three-star recruit. The former's standalone rankings, however, designate him as a four-star prospect and the No. 56 player in the country.

On Aug. 11, the Milwaukee (WI) Nicolet product initially tweeted that he would declare his decision on Aug. 17. On that date, he said that he would pick between four programs--Auburn, Maryland, Memphis and Wisconsin.

Then on Monday, he said he would push back to Friday. As seen earlier on Wednesday, he eventually moved up the announcement two days.

Graham tweeted that he received his offer from Wisconsin on July 9 and quickly placed the program within his list of top nine schools on July 20. Along with the aforementioned four schools he had whittled his choices to, Florida State, Georgetown, Marquette, Michigan State and Vanderbilt all were previously in contention.

Wisconsin's 2021 class currently boasts three standout commits in guard Chucky Hepburn and forwards Chris Hodges and Matthew Mors. According to 247Sports composite rankings, UW currently is 13th in the nation -- fifth in the Big Ten -- for that particular recruiting cycle.

The men's basketball program has not received a commitment since Sept. 29, 2019, when both Hepburn and Mors announced their decisions to play for the Badgers.

