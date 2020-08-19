SI.com
AllBadgers
HomeFootballBasketballRecruitingBadgers in the NFLWisconsin Athletics
Search

2021 Wisconsin Target James Graham III Commits to Maryland

Jake Kocorowski

Instead of Friday, 2021 in-state forward James Graham III made his collegiate decision known on Wednesday. He will play in the Big Ten Conference, just not for the Wisconsin Badgers.

Graham announced via social media that he committed to Maryland.

247Sports composite and Rivals rate Graham, a Milwaukee (WI) Nicolet standout, as a three-star recruit. The former's standalone rankings, however, designate him as a four-star prospect and the No. 56 player in the country.

On Aug. 11, the Milwaukee (WI) Nicolet product initially tweeted that he would declare his decision on Aug. 17. On that date, he said that he would pick between four programs--Auburn, Maryland, Memphis and Wisconsin. 

Then on Monday, he said he would push back to Friday. As seen earlier on Wednesday, he eventually moved up the announcement two days.

Graham tweeted that he received his offer from Wisconsin on July 9 and quickly placed the program within his list of top nine schools on July 20. Along with the aforementioned four schools he had whittled his choices to, Florida State, Georgetown, Marquette, Michigan State and Vanderbilt all were previously in contention.

Wisconsin's 2021 class currently boasts three standout commits in guard Chucky Hepburn and forwards Chris Hodges and Matthew Mors. According to 247Sports composite rankings, UW currently is 13th in the nation -- fifth in the Big Ten -- for that particular recruiting cycle.

The men's basketball program has not received a commitment since Sept. 29, 2019, when both Hepburn and Mors announced their decisions to play for the Badgers.

2020 Signee Breakdowns from AllBadgers.com

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Van Lanen Selected to USA TODAY Preseason All-America Team

The Badgers leader on the offensive line receives another honor.

Jake Kocorowski

More Preseason Honors for 2021 Wisconsin Commits

More love for future Badgers.

Jake Kocorowski

Skyler Bell Feeling 'Great' After Wisconsin Commitment

Catching up with the 2021 wide receiver about his decision and more.

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin Recruiting Notebook: Hunter Wohler Claims Honor; Skyler Bell Already Recruiting

More recruiting news on this Tuesday.

Jake Kocorowski

Coach: Athleticism, Composure Stand Out About 2021 WR Skyler Bell

More from The Taft School's head coach on the future Badger.

Jake Kocorowski

by

Jake Kocorowski

Coach Breaks Down Two Skyler Bell Plays That Stand Out

More from Tyler Whitley on his standout receiver.

Jake Kocorowski

Around the Sports Illustrated College Network: August 17

Start off the week with catching up on all the news and analysis surrounding a turbulent time in college football ... and athletics.

Jake Kocorowski

2021 Forward James Graham III Moves Commitment Date

We'll just have to wait a little bit longer for the decision of the in-state prep standout.

Jake Kocorowski

Van Lanen on 'Tape' for NFL: 'I Think I Need More'

More from the redshirt senior left tackle.

Jake Kocorowski

Two Badgers Seniors on Transfer Talk with Big Ten Football Postponement

"Like even me, I feel a big thing for me it was getting more film out, so I guess that is a viable option for me, but I just can't even fathom doing that."

Jake Kocorowski