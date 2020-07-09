AllBadgers
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Wisconsin Offers 2021 In-State Forward James Graham III

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin continues to work towards completing its 2021 class, and on Thursday afternoon, an offer from the men's basketball program was announced by a surging, in-state prospect.

Forward James Graham III confirmed via Twitter that Wisconsin had presented the opportunity to play at the next level. His AAU team, the Wisconsin Playground Club, initially released the news minutes earlier.

247Sports composite and Rivals rates Graham as a high-three star recruit, while 247Sports's standalone rankings designate the Milwaukee (WI) Nicolet product as a four-star prospect and the No. 56 player in the country.

247Sports reports 23 offers, Rivals lists 18, for Graham. Since June 1, he has tweeted opportunities from Indiana, Memphis, Marquette, Butler, Oregon, Arizona State and Iowa. 

In May, he announced offers from other major programs such as Michigan State, Georgia, Florida State and Maryland.

Wisconsin recently has missed out on a few targeted prospects for the 2021 class. Projected shooting guard Isaiah Barnes announced in June that he would play for Michigan. UW has also seen Julian Roper and Louis Lesmond announce their decisions to play college basketball elsewhere (to Northwestern and Harvard, respectively).

Last week, the Badgers also offered five-star guard Hunter Sallis.

Wisconsin's 2021 class currently boasts three standout commits in guard Chucky Hepburn and forwards Chris Hodges and Matthew Mors. According to 247Sports composite rankings, UW currently is sixth in the nation for that recruiting cycle with all three now rated as three-star prospects.

AllBadgers.com has reached out to Graham for comment, but read more from 247Sports's Evan Flood and BadgerBlitz.com's Jon McNamara.

2020 Signee Breakdowns from AllBadgers.com

More Recent Recruiting Coverage from AllBadgers.com

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Big Ten to Play 'Conference-Only Schedule' for Fall Sports This Season

It becomes the first Power Five conference to announce a huge decision if sports can be played.

Jake Kocorowski

2022 OLB Prospect Popeye Williams "Very Interested" in Wisconsin

Checking in with the Indiana prospect, who has been working with a former NFL great.

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin Provides Updated COVID-19 Testing Results

More updates from the Badgers.

Jake Kocorowski

by

Kiev

Wrigley Field Won't Host Northwestern-Wisconsin Game on Nov. 7

The Big Ten school and the Chicago Cubs released a statement on Wednesday.

Jake Kocorowski

by

thomasbrew

TBT: Three Former Badgers, Big X Fall to Red Scare

Two former Badgers record game highs for particular stats, but the Dayton alumni take care of business in Columbus.

Jake Kocorowski

TBT Game Thread: Big X vs. Red Scare

Catch up on the action for the second half!

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin 2021 Football Recruiting Rankings as of July 7

Let's take a quick look at where the Badgers sit heading into early July.

Jake Kocorowski

by

AhmedGhafir

TBT: Big X vs. Red Scare Preview

Three Badgers hope to keep advancing in The Basketball Tournament later on Wednesday!

Jake Kocorowski

Stellar, Standard and Subpar: Eric Burrell in 2020

Let's look at a player who will likely be a critical part of the Wisconsin secondary next season.

Jake Kocorowski

AM AllBadgers: Wisconsin Boasts O-Line Tradition; Fundraiser Updates

Plus, AllBadgers.com will be on the radio later on Tuesday morning! Find out when!

Jake Kocorowski