Wisconsin Offers 2021 In-State Forward James Graham III

Wisconsin continues to work towards completing its 2021 class, and on Thursday afternoon, an offer from the men's basketball program was announced by a surging, in-state prospect.

Forward James Graham III confirmed via Twitter that Wisconsin had presented the opportunity to play at the next level. His AAU team, the Wisconsin Playground Club, initially released the news minutes earlier.

247Sports composite and Rivals rates Graham as a high-three star recruit, while 247Sports's standalone rankings designate the Milwaukee (WI) Nicolet product as a four-star prospect and the No. 56 player in the country.

247Sports reports 23 offers, Rivals lists 18, for Graham. Since June 1, he has tweeted opportunities from Indiana, Memphis, Marquette, Butler, Oregon, Arizona State and Iowa.

In May, he announced offers from other major programs such as Michigan State, Georgia, Florida State and Maryland.

Wisconsin recently has missed out on a few targeted prospects for the 2021 class. Projected shooting guard Isaiah Barnes announced in June that he would play for Michigan. UW has also seen Julian Roper and Louis Lesmond announce their decisions to play college basketball elsewhere (to Northwestern and Harvard, respectively).

Last week, the Badgers also offered five-star guard Hunter Sallis.

Wisconsin's 2021 class currently boasts three standout commits in guard Chucky Hepburn and forwards Chris Hodges and Matthew Mors. According to 247Sports composite rankings, UW currently is sixth in the nation for that recruiting cycle with all three now rated as three-star prospects.

AllBadgers.com has reached out to Graham for comment, but read more from 247Sports's Evan Flood and BadgerBlitz.com's Jon McNamara.

