Wisconsin Makes Top 9 for 2021 F James Graham

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin still is in contention for the collegiate services of 2021 in-state forward James Graham III.

Graham announced his top nine schools on Monday evening. UW made the cut, along with Auburn, Florida State, Georgetown, Marquette, Maryland, Memphis, Michigan State and Vanderbilt.

Men's head basketball coach Greg Gard and his staff just recently offered Graham on July 9.

247Sports composite and Rivals rates Graham as a three-star recruit, while 247Sports's standalone rankings designate the Milwaukee (WI) Nicolet product as a four-star prospect and the No. 56 player in the country.

247Sports also reports 23 offers for Graham. Since June 1, he has tweeted opportunities from Indiana, Memphis, Marquette, Butler, Oregon, Arizona State and Iowa.

In May, he announced offers from other major programs such as Michigan State, Georgia, Florida State and Maryland.

Wisconsin recently has missed out on a few targeted prospects for the 2021 class. Projected shooting guard Isaiah Barnes announced in June that he would play for Michigan. UW has also seen Julian Roper and Louis Lesmond announce their decisions to play college basketball elsewhere (to Northwestern and Harvard, respectively).

Wisconsin's 2021 class currently boasts three standout commits in guard Chucky Hepburn and forwards Chris Hodges and Matthew Mors. According to 247Sports composite rankings, UW currently is ninth in the nation for that recruiting cycle.

2020 Signee Breakdowns from AllBadgers.com

More Recent Recruiting Coverage from AllBadgers.com

