Wisconsin Offers 2022 Projected Center Joe Hurlburt

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin's men's basketball program continued to present more opportunities at the Division I level this week.

On Friday, 2022 prospect Joe Hurlburt announced an offer from the Badgers. 247Sports and Rivals both list the Enderlin, N.D., native as a center, and the latter designates the prospect as a three-star prospect.

The two recruiting services also report four offers for Hurlburt, which include opportunities from Colorado, Iowa, North Dakota State and Wisconsin. 

Those quartet of offers from the Buffaloes, Hawkeyes, Bison and Badgers have all been announced by the prep standout since June 15.

It has been a busy week for Wisconsin on the recruiting trail, as it has offered two 2021 projected forwards in James Graham III and Markus Ilver. On Friday, 2023 projected forward Gus Yalden also tweeted news of an opportunity to play at the Division I level from the Badgers.

Looking at UW's 2021 recruiting cycle, the program currently boasts three standout commits in guard Chucky Hepburn and forwards Chris Hodges and Matthew Mors. According to 247Sports composite rankings, UW currently is sixth in the nation for that recruiting cycle with all three rated as three-star prospects.

2020 Signee Breakdowns from AllBadgers.com

More Recent Recruiting Coverage from AllBadgers.com

