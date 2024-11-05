Joe Lunardi projects Badgers to be firmly on NCAA Tournament bubble
It's never too early to start talking about the NCAA Tournament. After the opening night of college basketball, ESPN's Joe Lunardi projects Wisconsin to be firmly on the bubble this season.
Lunardi's patented bracketology released an update on Tuesday morning and the Badgers were in the First Four Out as the third team out of the field. We're at least two or three months away from even beginning to talk about resumes, therefore this is more of a projection of how the season will play out.
The Badgers will have plenty of opportunities for some resume-building wins in the non-conference this season. Their first test will be Friday, Nov. 15 when they host No. 10 Arizona at the Kohl Center.
There are 10 Big Ten teams projected to make the field, which would put Wisconsin as the 11th-best team in the conference, according to Lunardi. Other non-conference games against Marquette, UCF and LSU or Pittsburgh will give the Badgers plenty of opportunities for some momentum before conference play gets underway.
Wisconsin's impressive, 19-year streak of making the NCAA Tournament ended in 2017-18, but they will look to start a new one in 2025 after claiming a five seed in last season's field.