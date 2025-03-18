John Tonje adds AP All-American to resume for Wisconsin
The Associated Press announced All-America teams, with Wisconsin’s John Tonje landing on the second-team.
Tonje and the Badgers head into the NCAA Tournament on Thursday against Montana in Denver.
Along with Tonje, fellow Big Ten standouts Braden Smith of Purdue, Dylan Harper from Rutgers, Trey Kaufman-Renn of Purdue and Derik Queen of Maryland were named. Smith was placed on the first team while Harper, Kaufman-Renn and Queen were honorable mention selections.
Tonje, who also made the NABC All-District Central Team with John Blackwell, put up 32 points in a semifinal win over Michigan State in the Big Ten Conference Tournament last week. That tied a single-game high for the event.
He averaged 19 per game while leading the Badgers in scoring 18 times this past year, including 41 in a win over Arizona back in November. Tonje surpassed 30 points three other times.