John Tonje, John Blackwell continue to earn honors for Wisconsin
Badger duo named all-district by the NABC
Wisconsin’s John Tonje and John Blackwell were named to the NABC All-District Central Team.
Tonje made the first team and Blackwell the second for the Badgers, who begin play on Thursday in the NCAA Tournament.
An all-Big Ten first team pick, Tonje averaged 19 points and five rebounds per game, shooting 46 percent from the field, 91 percent at the free throw line and 39 percent from the 3-point line. He tied a Big Ten Tournament record with 32 points as Wisconsin finished second to Michigan.
Blackwell was second on the team in scoring at 15.5 per game, adding five rebounds, two assists and a steal while shooting 45 percent from the floor and 81 percent at the charity stripe.
