Former Wisconsin Forward Jon Leuer Announces Retirement

In social media posts on Twitter and Instagram on Sunday, former Wisconsin forward Jon Leuer announced his retirement.

The former Wisconsin standout played eight years at the professional level, first being selected by the Milwaukee Bucks in the second round of the 2011 NBA Draft. He played for the home state franchise for one season, then went on to suit up for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Memphis Grizzlies, Phoenix Suns and Detroit Pistons.

Based on Here is Leuer's full announcement via social media:

I love the game of basketball. I still want to play, but I know deep down it’s not the right decision for my health anymore. The past 3 years I’ve dealt with a number of injuries, including 2 that kept me out this whole season. It’s taken me a while to come to grips with this, but I’m truly at peace with my decision to officially retire. As disappointing as these injuries have been, I’m still thankful for every moment I spent playing the game. Basketball has been the most amazing journey of my life. It’s taken me places I only could’ve dreamed about as a kid. The relationships it brought me mean more than anything. I’ve been able to connect with people from all walks of life and forged lifelong bonds with many of them. What this game has brought me stretches way beyond basketball. I’m grateful for this incredible ride and everyone who helped me along the way. 🙏🏼🙌🏼✌🏼

According to NBA.com's stats, Leuer finishes with 377 career games played -- averaging 6.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 0.8 assists in 15.8 minutes per contest.

His best statistical season as a professional came in 2016-17 with the Pistons where he set career highs in games played (75), games started (34), scoring (10.2 points per game) and assists (1.5 per game). His 5.4 rebounds per outing were second-best in a year to 5.6 recorded during his 2015-16 campaign with the Suns.

At Wisconsin, Leuer evolved into one of the conferences best players before he exhausted his eligibility and went to the NBA. According to UWBadgers.com, the Orono, Minn., native played in 123 games (68 stats) and finished his time at UW contributing 11.2 points and 4.5 rebounds per game. The program points out that in four years as a contributor, he hit double digits in scoring 68 times, including 39 in a row at one point.

During Wisconsin's 2010-11 season -- a year in which the Badgers finished 25-9 overall and 13-5 in the Big Ten -- he scored 18.3 points and 7.2 rebounds per contest in 34 games (all starts) on way to first-team All-Big Ten honors by the coaches.