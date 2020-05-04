AllBadgers
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

2021 Shooting Guard Julian Roper Commits to Northwestern

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin will get to see 2021 shooting guard Julian Roper for years to come -- just not wearing cardinal and white.

On Monday afternoon, Roper announced his oral commitment to Northwestern via his Instagram account as well as on Twitter.

Both 247Sports and Rivals designate Roper as a three-star recruit. 247Sports' composite rankings currently hold him as the No. 136 player and No. 28 shooting guard in the nation for the 2021 class.

Rivals' profile page of Roper also notes 13 offers for the Michigan product. Those reported opportunities include Alabama, Illinois, Iowa, Missouri, Northwestern, Ohio State and Wisconsin.

UW's class of 2021 still ranks No. 2 in the nation according to 247Sports' composite rankings on May 4. Those commits include Bellevue, Neb. (West), guard Chucky Hepburn, Schaumburg, Ill., forward Chris Hodges and Yankton, S.D., forward Matthew Mors.

Those three future Badgers are all currently ranked as four-star recruits according to 247Sports composite rankings.

In terms of other potential prospects for Wisconsin to continue to look at in the upcoming recruiting cycle, Isaiah Barnes announced an offer from the Badgers in mid-April. Rivals rates Barnes as a three-star shooting guard, while 247Sports reports 11 offers for the Oak Park, Ill. (River Forest) product. Those reported opportunities include Big Ten programs Illinois, Iowa and Maryland, along with Kansas and TCU.

More 2020 Signee Breakdowns from AllBadgers.com

More Recruiting Coverage from AllBadgers.com

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Big Ten Conference Again Extends Suspension of Organized Team Activities

Another month at least of no OTAs for schools within the conference.

Jake Kocorowski

by

Jake Kocorowski

2021 Wisconsin Target Julian Roper to Announce Decision on Monday

Quick recruiting checkup on the basketball court.

Jake Kocorowski

Positions to Potentially Fill for Wisconsin's 2021 Class

A handful of position groups that the Badgers could work to add to in completing an already intriguing class.

Jake Kocorowski

AllBadgers.com Mailbag Submission Time!

Got some Wisconsin-related questions? Let me know below!

Jake Kocorowski

by

BuckyFan11

Which Badger are Fans Most Excited For Next Season?

Another question for the fans revolves around the player you are anticipating the most to watch.

Jake Kocorowski

by

BuckyFan11

Around College Football from Sports Illustrated's College Channels

A look around our college sites -- including updates on recruiting and more!

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin's Most Exciting Position to Watch Once Football Starts? Not the QBs

Everyone will talk about the Badgers' quarterbacks, and while that will be a huge storyline, who blocks in front of them will be the more intriguing position battles.

Jake Kocorowski

ESPN's FPI Likes Wisconsin's Chances for the College Football Playoff

High expectations for the Badgers once again.

Jake Kocorowski

Which Programs do Wisconsin Fans Count as Rivals?

It might be an easy answer regarding two for the Badgers, but what about others in football? In other sports?

Jake Kocorowski

by

BuckyFan11

An Organic Network of Badgers Linebackers in the NFL Grows

"It's that Badger network, man. It's awesome to have."

Jake Kocorowski