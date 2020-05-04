2021 Shooting Guard Julian Roper Commits to Northwestern

Wisconsin will get to see 2021 shooting guard Julian Roper for years to come -- just not wearing cardinal and white.

On Monday afternoon, Roper announced his oral commitment to Northwestern via his Instagram account as well as on Twitter.

Both 247Sports and Rivals designate Roper as a three-star recruit. 247Sports' composite rankings currently hold him as the No. 136 player and No. 28 shooting guard in the nation for the 2021 class.

Rivals' profile page of Roper also notes 13 offers for the Michigan product. Those reported opportunities include Alabama, Illinois, Iowa, Missouri, Northwestern, Ohio State and Wisconsin.

UW's class of 2021 still ranks No. 2 in the nation according to 247Sports' composite rankings on May 4. Those commits include Bellevue, Neb. (West), guard Chucky Hepburn, Schaumburg, Ill., forward Chris Hodges and Yankton, S.D., forward Matthew Mors.

Those three future Badgers are all currently ranked as four-star recruits according to 247Sports composite rankings.

In terms of other potential prospects for Wisconsin to continue to look at in the upcoming recruiting cycle, Isaiah Barnes announced an offer from the Badgers in mid-April. Rivals rates Barnes as a three-star shooting guard, while 247Sports reports 11 offers for the Oak Park, Ill. (River Forest) product. Those reported opportunities include Big Ten programs Illinois, Iowa and Maryland, along with Kansas and TCU.

