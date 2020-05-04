2021 Wisconsin Target Julian Roper to Announce Decision on Monday

On Monday afternoon, a 2021 projected shooting guard with a Wisconsin offer will announce his next college destination.

After word came out on April 19 about his decision date, Detroit (Orchard Lake St. Mary's) prospect Julian Roper will finally reveal which program he will orally commit to. According to a tweet a couple of days ago, he will announce on his account (@juroperii) on Instagram live at 1:50 p.m. ET (12:50 p.m. CT).

Both 247Sports and Rivals designate Roper as a three-star guard. 247Sports' composite rankings currently hold him as the No. 136 player and No. 28 shooting guard in the nation for the 2021 class.

Roper played with current 2020 Wisconsin signee Lorne Bowman in high school, and the two recruiting services also report an official visit to Wisconsin on Nov. 8, 2019. However, current projections from 247Sports' crystal ball and Rivals FutureCast predictions have him heading in a different direction to Big Ten rival Northwestern. We will see if these predictions will come to fruition.

Rivals also reports 13 offers for the Michigan product. Those reported opportunities for Roper include Alabama, Illinois, Iowa, Missouri, Northwestern, Ohio State and Wisconsin.

Wisconsin's class of 2021 still ranks No. 2 in the nation according to 247Sports' composite rankings on May 4. Those commits include Bellevue, Neb. (West), guard Chucky Hepburn, Schaumburg, Ill., forward Chris Hodges and Yankton, S.D., forward Matthew Mors.

Those three future Badgers are all currently ranked as four-star recruits according to 247Sports composite rankings.

