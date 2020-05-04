AllBadgers
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

2021 Wisconsin Target Julian Roper to Announce Decision on Monday

Jake Kocorowski

On Monday afternoon, a 2021 projected shooting guard with a Wisconsin offer will announce his next college destination.

After word came out on April 19 about his decision date, Detroit (Orchard Lake St. Mary's) prospect Julian Roper will finally reveal which program he will orally commit to. According to a tweet a couple of days ago, he will announce on his account (@juroperii) on Instagram live at 1:50 p.m. ET (12:50 p.m. CT).

Both 247Sports and Rivals designate Roper as a three-star guard. 247Sports' composite rankings currently hold him as the No. 136 player and No. 28 shooting guard in the nation for the 2021 class.

Roper played with current 2020 Wisconsin signee Lorne Bowman in high school, and the two recruiting services also report an official visit to Wisconsin on Nov. 8, 2019. However, current projections from 247Sports' crystal ball and Rivals FutureCast predictions have him heading in a different direction to Big Ten rival Northwestern. We will see if these predictions will come to fruition.

Rivals also reports 13 offers for the Michigan product. Those reported opportunities for Roper include Alabama, Illinois, Iowa, Missouri, Northwestern, Ohio State and Wisconsin.

Wisconsin's class of 2021 still ranks No. 2 in the nation according to 247Sports' composite rankings on May 4. Those commits include Bellevue, Neb. (West), guard Chucky Hepburn, Schaumburg, Ill., forward Chris Hodges and Yankton, S.D., forward Matthew Mors.

Those three future Badgers are all currently ranked as four-star recruits according to 247Sports composite rankings.

More 2020 Signee Breakdowns from AllBadgers.com

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Big Ten Conference Again Extends Suspension of Organized Team Activities

Another month at least of no OTAs for schools within the conference.

Jake Kocorowski

by

Wisconsin Johnson

Positions to Potentially Fill for Wisconsin's 2021 Class

A handful of position groups that the Badgers could work to add to in completing an already intriguing class.

Jake Kocorowski

AllBadgers.com Mailbag Submission Time!

Got some Wisconsin-related questions? Let me know below!

Jake Kocorowski

by

BuckyFan11

Which Badger are Fans Most Excited For Next Season?

Another question for the fans revolves around the player you are anticipating the most to watch.

Jake Kocorowski

by

BuckyFan11

Around College Football from Sports Illustrated's College Channels

A look around our college sites -- including updates on recruiting and more!

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin's Most Exciting Position to Watch Once Football Starts? Not the QBs

Everyone will talk about the Badgers' quarterbacks, and while that will be a huge storyline, who blocks in front of them will be the more intriguing position battles.

Jake Kocorowski

ESPN's FPI Likes Wisconsin's Chances for the College Football Playoff

High expectations for the Badgers once again.

Jake Kocorowski

Which Programs do Wisconsin Fans Count as Rivals?

It might be an easy answer regarding two for the Badgers, but what about others in football? In other sports?

Jake Kocorowski

by

BuckyFan11

An Organic Network of Badgers Linebackers in the NFL Grows

"It's that Badger network, man. It's awesome to have."

Jake Kocorowski

The NCAA One-Time Transfer Rule and Wisconsin

Let's look at the present and the recent past for previous transfers, and perhaps a "What If?" game

Jake Kocorowski