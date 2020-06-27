It appears Wisconsin's men's basketball program has picked up another recruit for its class of 2020, as guard Justin Taphorn announced his commitment to Wisconsin as walk-on.

"Excited to announce that I have accepted a Preferred Walk-On position from Coach Gard at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and to further my Academic and Basketball career," Taphorn said in his tweet on Friday. 'Thanks to all of my family, coaches and friends for all of their support along the way. #gobadgers"

Taphorn is a Pekin, Ill., native, and his Hudl profile lists him at 6'4 and playing small forward and power forward at the prep level.

Wisconsin has signed six players already for its class of 2020. That includes five scholarship players and one walk-on, the latter being Hartland (WI) Arrowhead forward Carter Gilmore.

Gilmore publicly announced that he accepted UW's walk-on opportunity last August, and the program made it official in March.

Recent walk-ons who have contributed to the program on the court include guards Zak Showalter, Walt McGrory and Trevor Anderson, along with forward Aaron Moesch.

