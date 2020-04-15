The new collegiate home for Kobe King became official on Wednesday, as Nebraska announced the signing of the former Wisconsin guard.

On Feb. 26, multiple reports surfaced that King had committed to head coach Fred Hoiberg and his Huskers men's basketball program.

In 19 games played for Wisconsin (all starts) during the 2019-20 season, King averaged 10.0 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 28.3 minutes per contest. He shot 45.9% from the field.

During Big Ten Conference play, however, he averaged 12.6 points per game -- leading the team in that category at the time of departure through nine contests -- and connected on 52.2% of his field goal attempts overall.

On Jan. 29, King announced his departure from the Wisconsin men's basketball program via an Instagram account that is no longer available:

"After talking with family and friends I have decided that the best step for my future basketball aspirations, as well as my love for the game, is to immediately step away from the University of Wisconsin Men's basketball program," King said in his social media post.

"This has been a very tough decision for me, however after spending almost 3 years in the Wisconsin program I have realized that this program is not the right fit (for) me as a player and person. Being a Wisconsin kid my whole life, I always dreamed about being a Badger and representing this state every game. I am grateful that I was able to get the opportunity to play for such a great University."

Minutes later, the program's Twitter account also released a statement confirming the La Crosse, Wis., native leaving the team.

For his career at UW, King played in 63 games (20 starts), averaging 6.1 points and 2.2 rebounds in 21.8 minutes per contest.