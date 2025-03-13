Latest Big Ten Tournament results, schedule, odds following first round games
Northwestern, Iowa and USC survived the opening day of the Big Ten Conference Tournament on Wednesday.
The Wildcats knocked off Minnesota and will now face Wisconsin Thursday in the second game of the day. Oregon vs. Indiana opens play in round two at 11 a.m. CT.
In a second upset in terms of seed, the Hawkeyes topped Ohio State, 77-70, while a third lower seed won when USC bested Rutgers in overtime, 97-89.
Iowa now faces off against Illinois while the Trojans get Purdue in the final game of the day.
Michigan State, UCLA, Maryland and Michigan all await their next opponents.
Here is the latest Big Ten Conference Tournament bracket, results and games (with all times being CT):
BIG 12 CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE
Wednesday’s First Round Results
- Northwestern 72, Minnesota 64
- Iowa 77, Ohio State 70
- USC 97, Rutgers 89 (OT)
Thursday’s Second Round Games
- Oregon vs. Indiana, 11 a.m.
- Wisconsin vs. Northwestern, 25 minutes after
- Illinois vs. Iowa, 5:30 p.m.
- Purdue vs. USC, 25 minutes after
Friday’s Quarterfinal Games
- Michigan State vs. Oregon/Indiana winner, 11 a.m.
- UCLA vs. Wisconsin/Northwestern winner, 25 minutes after
- Maryland vs. Illinois/Iowa winner, 5:30 p.m.
- Michigan vs. Purdue/USC winner, 25 minutes after
Saturday’s Semifinal Games
- Michigan State/Oregon/Indiana winner vs. UCLA/Wisconsin/Northwestern winner, noon
- Maryland/Illinois/Iowa winner vs. Michigan/Purdue/USC winner, 25 minutes after
Sunday’s Championship Game
- Semifinal winner vs. semifinal winner, 2:30 p.m.
Big Ten Basketball Conference Tournament Odds (courtesy FanDuel)
These odds were entering the tournament before the first round games took place. The teams eliminated have been removed from the following list.
- Michigan State +250
- Maryland +370
- Wisconsin +600
- Purdue +700
- Illinois +750
- UCLA +750
- Michigan +1600
- Oregon +1600
- Indiana +4000
- USC +19000
- Northwestern +27000
- Iowa +30000